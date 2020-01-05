Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media

Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported.

The accident happened at around 1:15 am (0015 GMT) in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere della Sera said.

