Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media
Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported.
The accident happened at around 1:15 am (0015 GMT) in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere della Sera said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rome
- Germans
- Italy
- Corriere della Sera
- South Tyrol
- Austria
