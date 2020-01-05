Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest warrant issued against Bangladesh's 1st Hindu chief justice for alleged graft

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 15:22 IST
Arrest warrant issued against Bangladesh's 1st Hindu chief justice for alleged graft

An arrest warrant was issued against Bangladesh's first Hindu chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on charges of embezzling 40 million taka, court officials said on Sunday. Sinha, 68, who lives in the US, has been described as a "fugitive" by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in its charge-sheet.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka's Senior Special Judges' Court took cognizance of the graft charges brought against Sinha and 10 others by the ACC. "The judge ordered his (Sinha's) arrest along with 10 others as the ACC accused him of misappropriating and laundering about 4 crore taka (USD 471,993) in 2016," public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal told reporters.

The rest of the accused are former senior officials of Farmers Bank including its ex-managing director. The ACC in its charge-sheet described all the 11 to be "fugitives". It alleged that Sinha and 10 others embezzling 40 million taka from Farmers Bank, which was later renamed as Padma Bank Limited, Pal said.

The development came nearly three months after the ACC said it found evidence of fraud involving transactions of 40 million taka borrowed with fake documents by two businessmen from the bank while the amount was deposited in Sinha's account. Sinha, who is said to have sought asylum in the US, served as the 21st Chief Justice of Bangladesh from January, 2015 to November, 2017.

The case came days after Sinha's newly-launched autobiography brought him in political spotlight over two years after he was forced to quit amid a row with the government. The ACC earlier said if required it would quiz Sinha by bringing him back home but "interrogation is not a mandatory provision for investigations".

In his autobiography "A Broken Dream: Rule of Law, Human Rights and Democracy", Sinha said he was forced to resign in 2017 following intimidation and threats, drawing a sharp reaction from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who accused some anti-government newspapers of backing him. In a media interview after the book launch in Washington, Sinha urged India to support the rule of law and democracy in Bangladesh, calling the incumbent Awami League government as a "autocratic" one.

Sinha, Bangladesh's first chief justice from the minority Hindu community, alleged that he was forced to resign because he opposed Bangladesh's incumbent "undemocratic" and "authoritarian" regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya police arrest 5 over al-Shabab attack on military base

Nairobi Kenya, Jan 5 AP A Kenyan police official says five suspects have been arrested after the al-Shabab extremist group on early Sunday attacked a military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops. Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia tol...

'Long-term consumption of lingonberry juice may reduce BP': Study

Researchers have found that long-term consumption of lingonberry juice may lower high blood pressure and improves the function of blood vessels, an advance that may lead to new dietary recommendations for the chronic disease. According to t...

Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian 'Galapagos'

It has been described as Australias Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the countrys most endangered creatures. But devastating wildfires over recent days have undone decades of careful conservation work on Kangaroo Isl...

Int'l symposium on marine ecosystems to be held in Kochi from

Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will take part in the third international symposium on marine ecosystemschallenges and opportunities to be held here from Janua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020