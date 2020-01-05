Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK's Raab calls for de-escalation of tensions after killing of 'menace' Soleimani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:31 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's Raab calls for de-escalation of tensions after killing of 'menace' Soleimani

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he understood why the United States had killed a top Iranian military commander but urged a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East to avoid war in the region. Iran condemned Donald Trump as a "terrorist in a suit" after the U.S. president threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Raab, who is due to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Thursday, said he had spoken to Iraq's prime minister and president and also planned to speak to Iran's foreign minister later on Sunday. "We want to de-escalate the tensions, we want to see a route through this crisis. We do not want to see a major war in the Middle East. The only group or players that would benefit from that would be the terrorists and Daesh," he told the BBC.

Raab said Soleimani was a "regional menace" and he understood "the position the Americans found themselves in". Asked if the killing was legal, Raab said: "It was General Soleimani’s job description to engage proxies and militias ... to attack Western countries that were legitimately there and in those circumstances the right of self defence clearly applies."

Raab said Britain, which on Saturday warned its citizens against travel to Iraq and Iran, was taking "every essential measure" to reduce the risk to British nationals, diplomatic missions and military personnel. He said the leadership in Tehran needed to know that there was a diplomatic way out.

"There is a route through which allows Iran to come in from out of the international cold," he told Sky News. "We need to contain the nefarious actions of Iran but we also need to deescalate and stabilise the situation." Opposition Labour lawmaker Keir Starmer, the bookmakers' favourite to win the party's upcoming leadership contest, said the killing of Soleiman was the "unilateral act of an irrational and erratic president".

"We cannot blindly follow the Americans into what could well turn out to be a war in the Middle East," he told the BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

After Afghanistan, Pakistan says it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone

Pakistan said on Sunday that it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone, amidst raging tensions between Iran and the US after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Iraq. We wi...

'Cleanest city' Indore earns Rs 4 cr annually through waste

Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country three times in a row, has been earning about Rs four crore annually by putting garbage to good use, an official said on Sunday. A private company has invested Rs 30 crore und...

Cricket-Canterbury's Carter enters record books with six sixes in an over

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter emulated the likes of Gary Sobers and Yuvraj Singh by smashing six sixes in an over during a Super Smash Twenty20 match in Christchurch on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Carter scored 36 runs against spinner...

Bikaner hospital records 162 infant deaths in December

A government-run hospital in Bikaner saw the death of at least 162 children, higher than the number of deaths in Kotas JK Lon Hospital in December. In December, we received 2,219 children from different hospitals out of which 162 children d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020