Hezbollah leader says Soleimani killing marks new phase for region

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East. Referring to the date of Soleimani's killing in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Nasrallah said it was a "date separating two phases in the region ... it is the start of a new phase and new history not just for Iran or Iraq but the whole region".

He was speaking at the start of a rally in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut to commemorate Soleimani.

