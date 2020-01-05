Hezbollah leader says Soleimani killing marks new phase for region
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East. Referring to the date of Soleimani's killing in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Nasrallah said it was a "date separating two phases in the region ... it is the start of a new phase and new history not just for Iran or Iraq but the whole region".
He was speaking at the start of a rally in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut to commemorate Soleimani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qassem Soleimani
- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
- Hezbollah
- Iranian
- Middle East
- Baghdad
- Beirut
- Iraq
