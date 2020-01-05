US army will 'pay price' after Soleimani killing: Hezbollah chief
Beirut, Jan 5 (AFP) The head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah Sunday said the US army will "pay the price" after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
"The American army killed him, and it will pay the price," Hassan Nasrallah warned in a televised speech. (AFP) RS RS
