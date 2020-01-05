Iraq says it complained to UN Security Council over US strike

Iraq said Sunday it had submitted complaints to the United Nations Security Council over US strikes on Iraq that killed an Iranian general, an Iraqi commander, and other local forces.

The foreign ministry said it had submitted two letters to the UN and asked the Security Council to condemn the "assassination" of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike on Baghdad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.