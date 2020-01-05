Left Menu
Iraq says it complained to UN Security Council over US strike

  • Baghdad
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:29 IST
Iraq said Sunday it had submitted complaints to the United Nations Security Council over US strikes on Iraq that killed an Iranian general, an Iraqi commander, and other local forces.

The foreign ministry said it had submitted two letters to the UN and asked the Security Council to condemn the "assassination" of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike on Baghdad.

