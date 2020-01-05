U.S.-led coalition says halts most counter-Islamic State operations

The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State in Iraq and Syria said on Sunday it has halted most of its operations against the militants, for now, to focus on protecting coalition forces and bases, amid soaring tensions with Iran.

A spokesman stressed that the U.S.-led coalition could still carry out some operations and would act in self-defense against the militants.

