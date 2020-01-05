Left Menu
US mocks Iran, calls it 'hypocritical' to declare 3 days of mourning after Soleimani's killing

The United States on Sunday mocked Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei for declaring three days of mourning after the recent killing of Qasem Soleimani, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, in an airstrike ordered by the Pentagon near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"How hypocritical for @khamenei_ir to impose 3 days of mourning for a terrorist like Qassem Soleimani while forbidding--and arresting--the grieving parents of murdered Iranian protesters. Soleimani was no hero. He was a killer of Iranians, Americans, and thousands of others," the Department wrote on Twitter.

Khamenei, in a statement cited by the local media, said that the "great and glorious commander of Islam" has fought purely and bravely against the world devils and miscreants and has finally reached the grand post of martyrdom." "With his absence ... his path will not be suspended or closed, but there is severe revenge for criminals" who did this, the statement continued.

Tensions have soared in the Middle East following Soleimani's killing. American President Donald Trump earlier in the day warned Iran saying that if it strikes any Americans or American assets, the US has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" and it "will be hit very fast and very hard."

He further said that Iran is talking "very boldly" about targeting certain USA assets to seek revenge for Qasem Soleimani, who the US claimed had killed an American, and badly wounded many others. Trump on Saturday had said that the killing of Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.' He also said that Qassem was plotting attacks on US diplomats and military personnel before he was killed.

The attack came just days after Hashd members and supporters attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, in response to the air attacks against Kataib Hezbollah - a member of the umbrella organisation that operates in Iraq and Syria. (ANI)

