Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional conflict: FM Qureshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:20 IST
Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional conflict: FM Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday told his counterparts from several Muslim countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, that Islamabad will not allow its soil to be used for any regional conflict, amidst raging tensions between Tehran and Washington after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Iraq. Soleimani, 62, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday, sparking fears of a new war in the Middle East.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said that Qureshi held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE and Turkey to discuss the regional situation unfolding in the region. "The Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would neither let its soil be used against any other State nor become part of any regional conflict," the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Highlighting Pakistan's deep concern over the recent developments, Qureshi underscored the imperative of avoiding conflict, exercise of maximum restraint, and de-escalation of tensions. He called on all parties concerned to abide by the UN Charter and principles of international law to settle differences through peaceful means.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective, the foreign minister expressed hope that the progress made in the Afghan peace process would be preserved and advanced further. He reiterated Pakistan's readiness to continue to play a role in preventing further escalation and maintaining regional peace and stability, the FO said.

Hundreds of protesters, including women and children, rallied in Karachi and Islamabad to protest the killing of Soleimani. The rallies organised by Shiite groups - including Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Jaafria Alliance, Majlis-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Tanzeem Azadari and Shia Ulema Council - chanted anti-American slogans.

The protestor, carrying portraits of Soleimani and chanting slogans like "Down with USA!", were stopped by police from moving toward the US consulate. The protest rally in Islamabad started from the National Press Club and ended at the D-Chowk in front of Parliament. It was led by Shiite leader Allama Syed Ali Rizvi and women and children took part in the protest.

Pakistan has the biggest Shiite population after Iran and may face turbulence in case of a war between the US and Iran. The country, in the past, has tried to maintain a balance between Saudi Arabia and Iran which are regional rivals.

The US Embassy in Islamabad already on Friday issued a countrywide security alert, warning its employees and US citizens to restrict their movement. "Given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq, the US Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees. US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements. US citizens in Pakistan should monitor their surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity," the embassy said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo: US is now targeting Iran's 'actual decision-makers'

Washington, Jan 5 AP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday the US strategy in countering Iran is to target the countrys actual decision-makers rather than to focus on Iranian proxy forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East. Pompe...

Angola, Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen....

British PM says UK will not mourn Soleimani but urges restraint

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain would not lament Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday, but called for restraint in the response to his death. Soleim...

Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serrajs internationally-recognised Government of National Accord GNA, based in Tripoli.Speaking in an interview with broadca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020