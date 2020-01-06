US military says three killed in Kenya jihadist attack

Washington, Jan 6 (AFP) A jihadist attack on a military base in Kenya killed three people Sunday, including a US service member and two civilian defense contractors, the American military said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command (Africom), said after jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group stormed a base in the Lamu region.

Two other Department of Defense personnel were wounded in the attack on Camp Simba, Africom added in a statement which gave no details on the identity of those killed. (AFP) RCJ

