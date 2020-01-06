UPDATE 2-Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone -military
Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.
Six people were wounded, police sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Baghdad
- Green Zone
- Iraqi