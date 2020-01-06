New head of Iran Quds force says he aims to remove U.S. from region
The new head of Iran's Quds force said he aimed to expel the United States from the region after its commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad, state media reported on Monday.
"We promise to continue martyr Soleimani's path with the same force...and the only compensation for us would be to remove America from the region," state radio quoted Esmail Qaani as saying ahead of Soleimani's funeral in the capital, Tehran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qassem Soleimani
- Iran
- United States
- Baghdad
- Esmail Qaani
- Tehran
ALSO READ
India, Iran agree to accelerate work on strategic Chabahar project
U.S. sanctions against Iran are a "reckless addiction"- Iran foreign minister
Iran denies parole for UK-Iranian, rights activist
SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"
SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"