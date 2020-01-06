Pak won't let its soil be used against any state, says Qureshi amid rising Middle East tensions

Pakistan would neither let its soil be used against any other state nor become part of any regional conflict, country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the US action against Iran. In telephonic conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey on Sunday, Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's readiness to continue to play a role in preventing further escalation and maintaining regional peace and stability.

As per an official statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there was a wide-ranging exchange of views between Qureshi and the four Foreign Ministers -- Iran's Javad Zarif, Saudi Arabia's Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu -- on "the unfolding situation in the region". "Highlighting Pakistan's deep concern over the recent developments, the Foreign Minister underscored the imperative of avoidance of conflict, exercise of maximum restraint, and de-escalation of tensions," the statement read.

Qureshi renewed the call to all concerned parties to abide by the UN Charter and principles of international law to settle differences through peaceful means. Tensions in the Middle East has flared following a US airstrike near the Baghdad international airport last week that killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.