Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iranian general Soleimani
Mourners packed the streets of Tehran early Monday for ceremonies to pay homage to top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
Clutching portraits of their hero in their hands, the crowd gathered on the outskirts of Tehran University where the supreme leader is to preside over prayers for the slain general.
