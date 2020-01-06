Left Menu
Development News Edition

Absent Russell Crowe uses Golden Globes win to highlight Australia bushfire crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:02 IST
Absent Russell Crowe uses Golden Globes win to highlight Australia bushfire crisis
Russell Crowe Image Credit: ANI

Antipodean actor Russell Crowe almost stole the show with his absence from the Golden Globe awards on Sunday - using his best actor win to send a message on climate change's role in devastating Australian bushfires. Several actresses at the ceremony also drew attention to the crisis Down Under, where wildfires have killed 24 people and left thousands more homeless.

When New Zealand-born Crowe was announced the winner of a best actor award, presenter Jennifer Aniston told the audience he was at home in Australia "protecting his family from the devastating bushfires." Aniston then read directly from a statement provided by Crowe in case he won: "Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet. That way we all have a future."

Crowe, 55, who won best actor in a limited series or TV movie for playing former Fox News Chief Executive Roger Ailes in the TV series "The Loudest Voice in the Room," later posted his thanks via Twitter. The Oscar winner's post included a self-narrated video of a firefighting truck in bushland. The footage begins with a close up of a firefighter's helmet, then shows an emergency water tank, hoses, fire blankets and respirators: "All the stuff you need for fighting fires."

Crowe's property at Nana Glen, about 550 km (340 miles) north of Sydney, was not believed to be in any immediate danger on Monday. In November, bushfire destroyed two buildings and scorched a chapel on the actor's property. Crowe's decision to skip the glitzy ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in favour of fire-ravaged Australia, along with his firm statement on climate change, quickly drew comparisons back home with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Australian leader has been criticised for flying to Hawaii last month on a family holiday as the crisis deepened, and for downplaying links between the fires and climate change.

Another Golden Globes presenter, actress Cate Blanchett, noted the bushfires in her native country, praising the firefighters who have been at the center of the battle against what she called a "climate disaster." Patricia Arquette, who won best actress in a limited series for "The Act" , mentioned "the burning continent of Australia" as part of a litany of potential global threats that included U.S.-Iran political tensions.

Ellen DeGeneres, a wildlife advocate, expressed her sympathy as she accepted a lifetime achievement award for her accomplishments in television. "My heart goes out to everyone, all the animals we have lost," she said.

Closing the show, the host, British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais encouraged viewers at home to "please donate to Australia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

The second edition of the annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards was presented to the students in a ceremony held at the premises of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies JBIMS campus on 20thDecember ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, campuses witness protests against violence in JNU

Students in university campuses across the country and even abroad staged protests in solidarity with JNU students and condemned the violence that took place in the varsity. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru Universit...

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,planned attack Sharad Pawar....

Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the Central Bureau Investigations plea seeking a further extension for concluding its probe against Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a corruption case. Justice Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020