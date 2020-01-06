US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass leaves his position

US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass left his position in Kabul on Monday after holding one of the world's most challenging diplomatic postings for two years, a state department official said. Bass, 56, has been serving in Kabul since December 2017. January 6 was his last day. No other reason was given for his sudden departure.

"Ambassador Bass' departure was long-planned and is part of the normal rotation cycle. The US Ambassadors typically serve in Kabul for two years," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The Department is deeply grateful to Ambassador Bass for his superior service in one of the world's most challenging diplomatic postings," said the official.

"He skillfully advanced the Trump administration's goal of reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan that ensures terrorists can never again threaten the United States from Afghan soil while leading a large diplomatic mission in the face of numerous security threats," said the state department official. The Department has named Ambassador Ross Wilson as Charge d'Affaires, a.i. until a new Ambassador is confirmed. He is expected to arrive in Kabul soon. Until his arrival, Deputy Chief of Mission Karen Decker will serve as Charge d'Affaires.

Wilson is a former Foreign Service Officer with over 30 years of experience, including serving as Ambassador to Turkey under President George W Bush and Ambassador to Azerbaijan under President Bill Clinton. He most recently served as Charge d'Affaires in Georgia under President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.