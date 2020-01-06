Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass leaves his position

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:33 IST
US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass leaves his position
Image Credit:

US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass left his position in Kabul on Monday after holding one of the world's most challenging diplomatic postings for two years, a state department official said. Bass, 56, has been serving in Kabul since December 2017. January 6 was his last day. No other reason was given for his sudden departure.

"Ambassador Bass' departure was long-planned and is part of the normal rotation cycle. The US Ambassadors typically serve in Kabul for two years," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The Department is deeply grateful to Ambassador Bass for his superior service in one of the world's most challenging diplomatic postings," said the official.

"He skillfully advanced the Trump administration's goal of reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan that ensures terrorists can never again threaten the United States from Afghan soil while leading a large diplomatic mission in the face of numerous security threats," said the state department official. The Department has named Ambassador Ross Wilson as Charge d'Affaires, a.i. until a new Ambassador is confirmed. He is expected to arrive in Kabul soon. Until his arrival, Deputy Chief of Mission Karen Decker will serve as Charge d'Affaires.

Wilson is a former Foreign Service Officer with over 30 years of experience, including serving as Ambassador to Turkey under President George W Bush and Ambassador to Azerbaijan under President Bill Clinton. He most recently served as Charge d'Affaires in Georgia under President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Merck More Than a Mother Fashion Awards winners announced in partnership with Ghana First Lady

Merck Foundation and Ghana First Lady announced the Winners of Merck More Than a Mother Fashion Awards to break Infertility Stigma Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana - Business Wire India The winners got an opportunity to exhibit ...

Fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand hills; Mukteshwar records -2.2 deg C

Fresh snowfall occurred in the high altitude areas of Uttarakhand on Monday while bone-chilling winds coupled with intermittent showers swept the plains. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers received a fresh spell o...

Trade unions urge people to join nationwide stir on Jan8

Central trade unions on Monday urged civil society to take part in the nationwide strike called jointly by them on January 8 against the anti-labour policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The 24-hour strike called by all maj...

FOCUS-Data's the secret weapon for Rappi, SoftBank's big bet in Latin America

Were going to help you understand your missed opportunities, the boss of the delivery app Rappi tells restaurants and food brands. Why Wednesday is maybe not the best day for you, or why lunch is better than dinner.Sebastian Mejias pitch mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020