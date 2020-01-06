Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wipe out new year gains; gold, oil soar on U.S.-Iran threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wipe out new year gains; gold, oil soar on U.S.-Iran threat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed an Iranian general erased new year's gains for world stocks on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold to a seven-year high and oil jumped to its highest since September.

The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the U.S. would strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner", if Iran attacked any American person or target. Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the U.S. drone attack killed the Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader.

Spot gold gained 1.8% to $1,579.72 per ounce to reach its highest since April 2013. Oil prices extended gains on fears any Middle East conflict could disrupt global supplies. Brent crude futures jumped past the $70 a barrel mark, while U.S. crude climbed 1.7% to $64.12. European shares extended losses and were set for their worst day in a week, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 1% by midday in London. The European oil and gas stock index rose about 0.86%, the only gains, to reach its highest since July.

"Geopolitical events by their nature are unpredictable, but previous periods of increased tensions suggest that the impact on wider markets tends to be short-lived, with more lasting effects confined to local markets," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "In general, this supports holding a diversified portfolio."

NEW YEAR GAINS ERASED MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.34%, erasing all its new year's gains in its biggest two-day fall since early December.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, indicating a lower open on Wall Street later. Chinese shares, which had opened in the red, reversed their losses, as did Australian shares, which ended the day flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.8%.

Sovereign bonds benefited from the safety bid, with yields on 10-year Treasuries down at 1.7725% after falling 10 basis points on Friday. The yen remained the favoured safe haven among currencies thanks to Japan's massive holdings of foreign assets. Investors assume Japanese funds would repatriate their money during a true global crisis, pushing the yen higher.

"You can't accuse the markets of over-reacting," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "FX moves are small, slightly lower bond yields, slightly softer equities, but nothing is going mental." On Monday, the dollar was last at 108.05 yen, after falling to a three-month trough of 107.77 earlier in the session.

The dollar was steadier against other majors, with the euro up at $1.1202. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was holding at 96.562.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UniAcco, international student accommodation platform, raises USD 1 million

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Jan 6 ANINewsVoirWith a long term aim to disrupt student accommodation space in India, UniAcco raises seed funding from Adventum Offshore, an investment and wealth management firm. Indias newest entry into the star...

Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case

The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Mond...

Crimes against women in 2019 up nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan

Crimes against women increased nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year. The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation 68 per cent while...

Stokes, Sibley leave South Africa facing record chase

Cape Town, Jan 6 AFP Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault and Dom Sibley made an unbeaten century as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday. England declared their sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020