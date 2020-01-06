Left Menu
Pak's parl committee unanimously approves bills concerning services chiefs' tenure

  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:54 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:54 IST
The Pakistan government on Monday moved closer to finalise a legislation to give three-year extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs were unanimously approved by a parliamentary committee. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak told the media that the Standing Committee on Defence of the National Assembly unanimously approved the three bills to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 years for the chiefs of army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee.

"The amendments were passed unanimously by the body. I congratulate the entire country and the opposition parties," the minister said. The bills will now be put up for voting in the National Assembly or lower house on Tuesday.

Khattak said all political parties were on the same page regarding the matter. "All political parties are on the same page and are standing alongside the armed forces." The bills will be presented before Senate once passed by the National Assembly.

Since major Opposition parties have announced their support to bills, it is expected that they will smoothly sail through the Senate. The government hoped that the bills would be passed before the end of this week.

The government on Friday introduced the bills in the National Assembly. On the same day the standing committees on defence of Senate and National Assembly in a joint session approved the bills. But due to technical reasons, opposition demanded separate meetings of the two committees headed by their chairmen, to approve the before voted in the two houses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended 59-year-old Gen Bajwa's tenure through a notification on August 19. However, the Supreme Court in November suspended the government order, citing irregularities in the manner the army chief, a close confidant of Khan, was granted an extension. On November 28, the apex court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.

The powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in deciding matters concerning security and foreign policies.

