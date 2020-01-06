Road accident in Sri Lanka kills 7, injures 40

A passenger bus skidded off the road and rolled down a precipice in Sri Lanka's Badulla district on Monday, killing 7 people and injuring 40, according to media reports. The accident took place near the mountain town of Madulsima, about 250 kilometers from the capital Colombo, police said.

Seven passengers died and another 40 were injured in the accident, police said. The injured have been rushed to Passara hospital, they said.

Road accidents are common in Sri Lanka, mainly due to reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

