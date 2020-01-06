No arrest made so far in Sikh man murder case, says victim's brother

No arrest has been made so far in the murder case of a 25-year-old Sikh man who was shot by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, his brother said on Monday. Parvender Singh, a resident of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was killed on Saturday in Peshawar where he was to shop for his marriage to be held in February. Earlier, the victim was identified as Rowinder Singh.

The victim's brother, Harmeet Singh, said that the police team was investigating the case and no arrest has been made so far. He said that Member of Provincial Assembly Ranjeet Singh called him and informed him about his meetings with the top police brass on the issue.

"We do not have a personal enmity with anyone," Harmeet said, adding that his brother's bag having around five lakh rupees, a mobile and a gold locket was also missing. According to the police, the victim had returned to Pakistan after spending six years working in Malaysia.

"The government must arrest the culprits as early as possible. I will not find peace until the criminals are arrested," Harmeet said. No group has claimed responsibility for the murder which took place a day after a mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of the minority Sikh community member Peshawar. Minorities in Muslim-majority Pakistan make up some two percent of the country's total population.

Pakistan has witnessed violence against religious minorities in the past as al-Qaeda and Taliban-led militants regularly target Christian, Sikhs, Hindus, Ahmadis and Shiite communities in the country.

