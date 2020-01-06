UN chief calls for de-escalation, dialogue amid global tensions

New York [USA], Jan 6 (Sputnik/ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on world leaders to de-escalate, demonstrate restraint, return to dialogue and renew international cooperation amid the rise in tensions across the globe. "I have been following the recent rise in global tensions with great concern. I am in constant contact with leading officials around the world. My message is simple and clear: Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation," Guterres told reporters.

He pointed out that geopolitical tensions are at their highest level in the current century and also lamented the current state of affairs with regard to nuclear non-proliferation, trade and technological conflicts, social unrest, extremism, nationalism and wildfires. "This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation," Guterres added.

The UN chief further urged the international community to avoid the "terrible" human suffering caused by war, where ordinary people pay the highest price. (Sputnik/ANI)

