Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Libyan commander Haftar's forces say they have taken Sirte

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 00:51 IST
UPDATE 3-Libyan commander Haftar's forces say they have taken Sirte
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said on Monday they had taken control of the strategic coastal city of Sirte in a rapid advance preceded by air strikes. Holding Sirte would be an important gain for Haftar, who since April has been waging a military offensive on the capital, Tripoli, home to Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Sirte lies in the centre of Libya's Mediterranean coast and has been controlled by GNA-aligned forces since they ejected Islamic State from the city with the help of U.S. air strikes in late 2016. Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said it had taken areas surrounding Sirte, including al-Qardabiya air base, before moving towards the city center.

"The commander-in-chief decided on a well-planned, pre-emptive strike and within less than three hours we were in the heart of Sirte," said LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari. "It was a sudden, swift operation," he said, adding that the advance had been preceded by several hours of air strikes.

An LNA military source said forces from the city of Misrata to the northwest, had retreated. Misrata led the campaign against Islamic State and is a key source of military power for the GNA. Earlier, a resident in Sirte city center told Reuters by phone: "We can see convoys of LNA inside Sirte city ... they control large parts of the city now. We also hear gunfire."

There was no immediate comment from GNA forces. The LNA advance comes as Turkey prepares to send military advisors and experts to Libya to help shore up the GNA, part of rising international involvement in Libya's conflict.

Haftar's LNA has received material and military support from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Egypt, according U.N. experts and diplomats. GADDAFI'S BIRTHPLACE

Since launching a bitter campaign for Benghazi, Libya's second city, in 2014, Haftar has gradually expanded his territorial control across the vast, mainly desert country. Gains have sometimes been made through deals with local groups sympathetic to the LNA and have involved limited military effort, though the offensive to capture Tripoli, home to around half of Libya's population of 6 million, quickly stalled.

Sirte was the birthplace of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and the city in which he was captured and killed after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Among the cities that had opposed the uprising, it was taken over by Islamic State in early 2015, becoming the jihadist group's most important base outside the Middle East. It is also one of the main bases of the Ferjan tribe, of which Haftar is a member.

The city is just to the west of Libya's oil crescent, a strip of coastline along which several key oil export terminals are located. Haftar's forces seized the oil ports in 2016. LNA sources said Sirte's 604 Brigade, a powerful military unit dominated by ultra-conservative Salafists that also took part in the fight against Islamic State, switched allegiance to the LNA about two weeks ago.

Haftar says he is seeking to rid Tripoli of armed groups and combat extremism. His opponents say he has fuelled war and instability, and fear he will return Libya to one-man rule. In recent weeks there has been an escalation of fighting, shelling and air strikes around Tripoli. On Saturday evening a military academy in the capital was hit, killing at least 30 people.

U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said the drone strike on the academy had likely been carried out by a foreign country backing the LNA, without elaborating. He called on foreign powers to "keep out of Libya".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Highway crash in Peru kills 16, including two Germans

At least 16 people, including two Germans, died in a crash in southern Peru on Monday after a bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, local police said. The accident also left 42 others injured, including two Brazilians and two Am...

UPDATE 1-Golden Globes TV ratings dip as host Gervais receives mixed reviews

The television audience for the Golden Globes on Sunday dipped from last year in a ceremony hosted by acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais, whose monologue skewering A-list celebrities was praised by some but criticized as dull and cynica...

US deploys additional troops to base in Kenya after attack

The United States deployed additional troops to augment the defenses of its base in Kenya recently attacked by a local terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.US Africa Commands East Africa Response Force EARF arriv...

WRAPUP 9-'Never threaten the Iranian nation,' Rouhani warns Trump as crowds mourn commander

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehrans streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on U.S. President Donald Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020