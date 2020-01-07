Left Menu
Turkey, Libya's GNA hold meetings in Algeria

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj have held meetings in Algeria discussing the crisis in Libya, particularly Turkey's military support for the GNA, Al Arabiya TV reports.

Libya's UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj . Image Credit: ANI

Algiers [Aljeria], Jan 07 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj have held meetings in Algeria discussing the crisis in Libya, particularly Turkey's military support for the GNA, Al Arabiya TV reports. Fayez Sarraj arrived in Algeria on Monday, to hold talks with Cavusoglu in Algiers.

The Algerian presidency said, as quoted by Al Arabiya on Monday that Sarraj came to Algeria with a high-ranking delegation to "discuss ways to resolve the difficult situation" in Libya during talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Last week, Algerian Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum, announced that his country was going to unveil proposals in the coming days for achieving a "strictly intra-Libyan settlement."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with Cavusoglu on Saturday, discussing the conflict in Libya. North-eastern Libya is currently controlled by the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, while the GNA's control is limited to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and surrounding neighborhoods. On Monday, GNA troops reclaimed the northern port city of Sirte, after parts of it were briefly occupied by Haftar's forces.

The Turkish parliament approved military support for Libya on January 2, and on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had sent troops to help the GNA. (Sputnik/ANI)

