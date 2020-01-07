Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she would work closely with Beijing's top official in the Asian financial hub to bring it "back on the right path" after more than six months of pro-democracy protests.
The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, was unexpectedly announced at the weekend as a replacement for Wang Zhimin, in a sign of Beijing's frustration with the latter's handling of the crisis.
