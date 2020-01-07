Left Menu
Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart

  • PTI
  • |
  • Neworleans
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 09:31 IST
A man was fatally shot at a Walmart store in New Orleans on Monday evening and a female was shot and wounded, authorities said. Police said they detained a man for questioning afterward but declined to identify him or provide further information.

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement late Monday that officers were called to a Walmart in the city's Gentilly district about another officer requesting assistance. The statement said a city police officer who was working a secondary employment security detail at the store had taken a man in custody. According to the report, responding officers found another male in an aisle of the store with a gunshot wound to the chest.

It said that the person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said a second person, identified as female, had a gunshot wound to the foot and was in stable condition. The names, ages, and other information about those involved weren't immediately released. A motive for the shooting also wasn't immediately disclosed.

Police said a local coroner's office would conduct an autopsy on the man found dead.

