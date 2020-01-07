Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

  Updated: 07-01-2020 10:28 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britain's Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation in Jerusalem

Prince Charles will commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem later this month, his office said on Monday. He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein faces criminal sexual assault charges at a jury trial beginning this week in New York. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. More than 80 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as NY rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement. Weinstein was charged with sexual assault of two unidentified women in 2013, said Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. He was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organize...

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 per cent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study which may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio U...

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence Nagpur, Jan 7 PTIStudents of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University staged a protest here on Tuesday against the attack JNU students and teachers. The protesters, under the aegis...

Iranians mass for funeral in hometown of general killed by US

Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq. The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of...
