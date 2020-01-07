Left Menu
Iran TV: Stampede at procession for slain general, some dead

Image Credit: wikipedia

Iranian state television is reporting that a stampede has erupted at a funeral procession for general Qassem Soleimani, who died in a US airstrike, and that there is an unspecified number of people killed or injured. State TV's online report on Tuesday says the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard Gen Soleimani's hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran.

The TV quoted the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, saying there had been people injured and killed. He did not offer any casualty figures. A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.

