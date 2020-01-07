Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:12 IST
UPDATE 2-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday in a case that has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.

The 19-year-old has said she was coerced into withdrawing her complaint that she was raped in July by a group of Israeli youths in Ayia Napa, a holiday resort popular with teenagers. She was convicted on Dec. 30 of public mischief, which carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail, a fine, or both, after the court found she had filed a fake report about being sexually assaulted.

Dressed in black and standing silently before the judge in a packed courtroom the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced on Tuesday to four months in jail, suspended for three years. Raising his voice over chants from outside the courtroom in support of the woman, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said he took into account her age, clean criminal record, and remorse, and said he was giving her a "second chance".

"All mitigating factors were taken into account but it does not negate the seriousness of the offense," Papathanasiou said, noting that 12 individuals had been briefly detained on the basis of her accusation. Outside, a group of about 150 women demonstrated, shouting "blaming the victim is the second rape" and "Cyprus justice shame on you". They included almost 60 activists from Israel who had flown in specifically to support the woman.

Police ordered window blinds in the courtroom to be pulled down to block the sight of protesters who crowded onto a ledge shouting slogans. "We are here to raise social awareness of rape. There is no justice here," said Israeli activist Dana Salmon. SERIOUS CONCERNS

Lawyers for the woman say she will appeal to clear her name. "The fight for her innocence will go on regardless," said Lewis Power QC, who was assisting the local defense team. "We will maintain this young girl was stripped of her dignity and basic human rights."

The woman insists that an attack took place and that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during overnight questioning from police and with no lawyer present. One defense witness, a former state forensic pathologist, said her injuries were consistent with rape. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has 'very serious concerns' about the treatment of the woman, who had been banned from leaving the island and who her lawyers say is suffering from post-traumatic stress.

The case has shone a harsh spotlight on Cyprus, which is popular with British holidaymakers and prompted calls to boycott the island. Twelve Israeli youths who were detained for questioning were swiftly released after the woman recanted her accusation. They were not required to give any evidence at the woman's trial.

Cypriot newspapers have reported that authorities were poised to give a presidential pardon. A senior government source told Reuters that was premature and would depend on the court sentencing, but that President Nicos Anastasiades was following the case closely. Lawyers for the woman say they will press ahead with an appeal regardless because a pardon would not expunge her criminal record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain, France, Germany meet in Brussels for crisis Iran talks

The British, French and German foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday to hold urgent talks over Iran as they prepare their reaction after Tehrans decision to scrap the nuclear enrichment limits under a 2015 accord.The ministers had a...

Young Amarjit eying national team comeback via ISL

Having recovered from an injury to his forearm, young midfielder Amarjit Singh is aiming to get back into the national team setup via the Indian Super League. The India U-17 World Cup captain, who was undergoing rehabilitation after an inju...

SC asks Centre to look into PIL on RBI branch exchanging currency defaced by Kashmiri separatists

The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Tuesday to look into a PIL seeking CBI probe into the RBI exchanging defaced currency notes worth Rs 30 crore allegedly belonging to a separatist group of Kashmir, and said the issue may be of national ...

Lawyers read out preamble of Constitution at Supreme Court lawns

A group of lawyers read out the preamble of the Constitution here on Tuesday at Supreme Court lawns to make people remember the constitutional values. Apart from senior lawyers Kamini Jaiswal and Sanjay Parikh, several lawyers were present ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020