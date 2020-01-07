Left Menu
Development News Edition

In face of Iraq turmoil, Kurds wait before placing bets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:47 IST
In face of Iraq turmoil, Kurds wait before placing bets

Baghdad, Jan 7 (AFP) Things are moving fast in federal Iraq, as pro-Iran factions flex their muscles and authorities seek to oust foreign troops. Amid the chaos, Iraq's Kurds are watching apprehensively before placing their bets. Caught between the US and Iran and wary of being accused of seeking independence from Baghdad, the autonomous government of northern Iraq's Kurdish region (KRG) has kept relatively mum on latest developments.

They include a US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and a federal parliament vote to oust foreign troops, all against the backdrop of months of anti-government rallies. But statements from the KRG and from Iraq's Pesident Barham Saleh, himself a Kurd, have been limited to calls for restraint and "respecting the sovereignty of Iraq".

And on Sunday, not a single Kurdish lawmaker attended the federal parliament's vote to oust foreign troops, declining to take a stance on the controversial issue. "Iraq's Kurds have adopted the short-term strategy of waiting," Kurdish specialist Adel Bakawan told AFP.

He said Kurdish authorities were "speaking to everyone" in closed-door meetings, but waiting for the dust to settle before stating their position. "They want to see what direction events will take and won't pick one side or another until the situation becomes clearer," Bakawan said.

Iraq has long had close ties to both the US and Iran, but diplomatic relations with Washington have dimmed in recent years as Tehran's clout in Baghdad has soared. KRG capital Arbil has also been caught in the tug-of-war for influence, with Kurdish armed forces supported by both countries and political parties split along the same lines.

The Kurdish region earned de facto autonomy during the 1991 Gulf War over Kuwait, later formalised in the constitution crafted after the 2003 US-led invasion. "The existence of an autonomous Kurdish region is thanks to the direct intervention of the US," said Bakawan.

But at the same time, Soleimani "had personal ties with all Kurdish parties", he added. Soleimani was killed early Friday in a US drone strike outside Baghdad's international airport, along with top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iraq's government was so outraged that within days, MPs voted to urge the cabinet to kick out all foreign forces. Warned they would be considered "traitors" if they did not support the ouster, Kurdish lawmakers did not attend Sunday's vote as they largely see a US military presence in Iraq as a healthy counterweight to Iran.

"Iraq must not become a battlefield to settle scores or political conflicts," pleaded Vian Sabri, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the federal parliament. Even members from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which is seen as closer to Iran, boycotted the session.

"Shiite deputies took a radical decision for the future of all of Iraq, under the influence of emotion," said a top PUK official, on condition of anonymity. "There are a number of violations of Iraq's sovereignty and we should take measures to stop them all, not target a single party," the party official said.

Some 5,200 US troops are stationed across Iraq to back local forces preventing an Islamic State group resurgence. They make up the bulk of the broader coalition including troops from dozens of countries, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat IS.

Late Monday, an American general told Baghdad that US troops were preparing to depart "in due deference" to parliament's decision, but the Pentagon denied a pull-out. An ouster of foreign troops would likely rattle Arbil, as the US-led coalition worked closely with Kurdish peshmerga fighters to clear jihadists from swathes of the north.

And with Iran-US tensions soaring, Kurdish figures fear they could lose their hard-won autonomy, which grants them many more rights than their kin in neighbouring Syria, Turkey and Iran. Even before the US strike, Iraq had been rocked by its own domestic political crisis.

Three months of anti-government protests in Baghdad and across the Shiite-majority south prompted Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to step down. He had been seen as a major ally to the KRG, making his resignation a stinging blow to their standing in Baghdad.

But as Washington distances itself from an ever-more hostile Baghdad, Kurdish prudence could pay off. Seen as more reliable partners to the US and a safe haven for entrepreneurs, diplomats and humanitarians, the KRG could ultimately become Washington's best asset in Iraq.

"International and even regional powers have an interest in securing and even developing this state within a state that is the Kurdistan regional government," said Bakawan. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran will respond 'proportionately' to U.S. killing of general -Zarif

The killing of a top Iranian general by the United States was an act of state terrorism and Iran will respond proportionately, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.Zarif said U.S. President ...

Pakistan set to miss 4% GDP growth: central bank

Cash-strapped Pakistan is unlikely to meet the targeted 4 per cent GDP growth this fiscal as two major sectors agriculture and industries have failed to perform well, the central bank has forecast. The State Bank of Pakistan SBP in its fi...

One killed, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

At least one person was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after an explosion in Pakistans southwestern Quetta city, according to a media report. The blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces close to Liaquat Bazar...

French wine exports squeezed by U.S. tariffs - minister

Exports of mid-range French wines have dropped due to tariffs imposed by the United States in October over disputed aircraft subsidies, a French minister said on Tuesday. French wine was among European Union products, including Scotch whisk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020