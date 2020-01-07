Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days - statement

EgyptAir, Egypt's flag carrier, said on Tuesday it will suspend its flights to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for three days starting from Wednesday because of the unstable security situation in Iraq.

The suspension, which will continue until Friday, was taken "for the safety of our passengers and planes and until the security situation stabilizes in the city," the company said in a statement.

