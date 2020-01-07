Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Flights resume at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport - Anadolu

  Reuters
  • |
  Istanbul
  • |
  07-01-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Flights resume at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport - Anadolu
Domestic flights out of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport resumed on Tuesday afternoon, state media said, several hours after they were suspended when a Pegasus plane overshot the runway on landing and became stuck in soft ground.

All flights out of the airport were suspended shortly before 0700 GMT and an airport official had said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a note halting departures and landings until 1700 GMT. But domestic flights began operating regularly after passengers in the aircraft were evacuated and checks were carried out at Sabiha Gokcen, an airport on the Asian side of the city, state-owned Anadolu Agency said.

Pegasus said in an earlier statement all passengers had been evacuated after the plane overshot the runway and there were no casualties on the flight arriving from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

