Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-One dead as Puerto Rico quake destroys homes, knocks out power

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Puerto Rico
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:02 IST
UPDATE 5-One dead as Puerto Rico quake destroys homes, knocks out power
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks struck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power across much of the island and causing significant damage, authorities and media reported.

Governor Wanda Vazquez activated security measures and said all public sector offices except for emergency services would remain closed on Tuesday while emergency plans were implemented. The island has been rocked by a series of quakes in recent days, including a 5.8-magnitude temblor on Monday that damaged a few homes on the southern coast.

The U.S. territory is still recovering from a pair of devastating 2017 hurricanes that killed about 3,000 people and destroyed significant infrastructure across an island working through a bankruptcy process to restructure about $120 billion of debt and pension obligations. Vazquez, who assumed office in August after Ricardo Rossello stepped down in the face of massive street protests, tweeted pleas for people to remain calm.

"We want everyone to be safe. That is why all work in the public sectors has been suspended today, so that you can be with your family, implementing your emergency plans," Vazquez tweeted. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported a small tsunami measuring around 20 centimeters (7.9 inches).

The first and biggest quake on Tuesday, of magnitude 6.4, struck at a depth of 10.0 km (six miles) at 4:24 am (0824 GMT) near Ponce on the island's southern coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 73-year-old died there after a wall fell on him, newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported.

Witnesses on social media described the quake as "super strong" and lasting up to 30 seconds. It was followed by a number of hefty aftershocks including one measuring 5.8. The impact along the country's southern coast appeared significant.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Chief Executive Jose Ortiz said its Central Costa Sur power plant was damaged, and the utility was checking other substations on the island. PREPA had cut off power on safety grounds and hoped to reconnect supplies as soon as possible, it said on Twitter.

The quake severely damaged the Immaculate Conception church in Guayanilla, leaving about half of it standing and surrounded by piles of rubble, according to a video posted by Wapa TV. A picture published by El Nuevo Dia showed people removing artifacts. At least eight homes collapsed in Yauco, El Nuevo Dia reported, citing Mayor Angel Torres. Wapa TV video showed one home in Yauco flattened, its roof intact atop debris and slanting until it touched the ground.

The international airport in Carolina, just east of San Juan, continued normal service with the help of power generators, El Nuevo Dia reported, citing Jorge Hernandez, chief executive of Aerostar Airport Holdings. In the town of Guanica, several buildings collapsed. Further east in Maunabo, video on social media showed people evacuating to higher ground following the tsunami warning.

"Persons along coastal areas near the earthquake should be observant and exercise normal caution, otherwise no action is required," the PTWC said in its warning. Monday's quake off southern Puerto Rico knocked several houses off their supporting pillars in Guanica and Guayanilla, crushing vehicles beneath them.

That quake also destroyed the Window of the Caribbean, a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Spain gets coalition government as Sanchez wins parliamentary vote

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez narrowly won parliamentary backing on Tuesday for Spains first coalition government in decades, ending a long political stalemate but leaving him reliant on a fragile patchwork of alliances to pass laws.After ...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Inspired Stokes seals dramatic England victory

Ben Stokes took the last three wickets as England subdued a stubborn South Africa to win a thrilling second test by 189 runs late on day five on Tuesday, their first victory at Newlands since 1957. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen ...

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations -Germany's Maas

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Irans decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react. What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and...

UPDATE 1-Thousands mourn Iran-backed paramilitary linchpin in southern Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis packed the streets of Basra on Tuesday to mourn militia leader Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed last week by a U.S. air strike alongside his Iranian mentor Qassim Soleimani. His body arrived ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020