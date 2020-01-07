France urges Iran to avoid exacerbating tensions in Middle East - President
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran on Tuesday to avoid any actions that could worsen tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.
Following a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Macron also called on Tehran to quickly return to full compliance with its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
