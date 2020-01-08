Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO taking 'some personnel' out of Iraq

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 00:53 IST
NATO taking 'some personnel' out of Iraq

Brussels, Jan 7 (AFP) NATO said Tuesday it would take "some personnel" out of Iraq because of the increased danger there after the US killing of an Iranian general triggered revenge threats. The withdrawal is temporary but "the safety of our personnel is paramount", a NATO official said in a statement.

US and allied foreign troops in Iraq are concerned they might be targeted by Iran or allied Iraqi militias in retaliation for Friday's killing in Baghdad of Revolutionary Guards General Qasem Soleimani, who commanded Iran's operations across the Middle East. NATO announced on Saturday that it had suspended its training mission in Iraq, which fields 500 instructors.

The NATO official said other mission personnel were being moved to other parts of Iraq, and emphasised that "NATO maintains a presence". The alliance plans to resume its training there "when the situation permits".

He declined to give details on how many personnel were being moved or to where. "The temporary repositioning of some personnel" was "to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.

"To protect the safety of our personnel on the ground, we cannot go into operational details," he added. Romania's defence ministry said separately that its 14 soldiers taking part in the NATO deployment "will be temporarily relocated to another coalition base".

Hungary's defence minister Tibor Benko said Hungarian soldiers in Iraq were ready for evacuation "if necessary", the official MTI agency reported. Benko added that unless Hungary's soldiers were asked to withdraw, they would continue their mission.

Around 200 Hungarian soldiers are stationed in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, both as part of NATO's training mission and the broader coalition against the Islamic State organisation. The NATO training mission in Iraq is separate to the far bigger foreign military deployment in the country led by the US, which has 5,200 soldiers stationed in Iraqi bases.

The US general in charge of that force has sent a letter to Iraqi authorities saying the American troops were preparing to leave. But he and US officials in Washington later said the "draft" letter had been mistakenly sent and that the troops are staying.

Soleimani was killed by a US drone on orders of President Donald Trump, who has warned Iran not to strike back. NATO's chief, Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday warned Tehran to avoid "further violence and provocations".

Iran's leaders have sworn to avenge Soleimani's death at a time and place of their choosing. They are also intent on solidifying their hold on Iraq and Syria, which they view as part of an "axis of resistance" stretching from Iran to the Mediterranean Sea.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said "we will take our revenge" and added that the process of "expelling the United States from the region has begun". (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made to Iran days earlier.Trump on Saturday said the United States has targeted 5...

UPDATE 2-Boeing now recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots before flight resumption

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following...

UPDATE 1-Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats efforts to call new witnesses against...

WRAPUP 11-At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral as Iran vows revenge on US

At least 56 people were killed in a stampede as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of a slain Iranian military commander in his hometown on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be delayed by several hours.General Qassem ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020