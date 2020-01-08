Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian authorities warn bushfire reprieve is just temporary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 03:56 IST
Australian authorities warn bushfire reprieve is just temporary
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit:

Australian authorities on Wednesday urged residents along the east coast to be ready to evacuate despite a third day of cooler weather that allowed firefighters to strengthen lines of containment in battling weeks of unprecedented bushfires.

More than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land an area the size of South Korea - have been razed by bushfires across Australia, according to the latest data, with the southeast particularly hard hit. With cooler temperatures and light rain, firefighters have been able to gain the upper hand on many of the east coast fires, though authorities warned people not to become complacent.

"We are going to see some widespread severe fire dangers, we are asking people to be ready," New South Wales (NSW) state Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Sky News. Australia's bushfire season started earlier than normal following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to fires.

Thousands of people have been left homeless, while many in rural towns have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, drinking water. Military-coordinated rescue and support efforts are going on. Following are some highlights of what is happening in the Australian bushfires crisis:

* There are 129 fires ablaze across NSW, with around 50 uncontained. * All the fires were at the "advice" level, the lowest alert rating.

* Victoria state had 40 fires with 13 "watch and act" alerts. * Prime Minister Morrison on Wednesday pledged A$11 million to South Australia state farmers affected by fires.

* On Monday, Morrison pledged A$2 billion ($1.37 billion) to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency. * Australia to deploy more than 100 military personnel to help with clean-up efforts across the state.

* Forty-eight U.S. firefighters are scheduled to arrive in Australia on Wednesday, officials said, joining 39 compatriots already on the ground. A further 18 incident management personnel from the United States and Canada will arrive on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.4567 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to kill thousands of camels amid wildfires

Authorities here will begin five-day campaign to kill thousand of camels in Australia as they drink too much water amid the wildfires. The government will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign starting Wednesda...

Putin deplores escalation in Middle East during talks With Syria's Assad

Damascus Syria, Jan 08 SputnikANI Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pointed to a rise in tensions in the Middle East as the situation in Syria took a turn for the better. This was discussed during his visit to Damascus where the R...

Afgan Pres, Pak Army Chief offer sound advice over Iran conflict: US defence secretary

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday local times said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa offered him sound advice during a phone call on the escalation of tensions in the middle eastern regio...

Dehardun: Congress MLAs voice concern over functioning of state unit

While on the one hand, Congress is trying to reinforce its strength across the country, signs of growing factionalism have emerged in the Uttarakhand unit of the party with few lawmakers voicing their concern against the functioning of stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020