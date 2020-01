A second shelling was carried out at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base on Wednesday, according to Al Mayadeen TV.

An Iraqi security source told Reuters that at least seven rockets fell inside Ain Al-Asad air base in Anbar province.

