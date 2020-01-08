Iran's IRGC targeted Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base - Iranian news agency Mehr

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base in west Iraq on Wednesday, according to Mehr, the Iranian news agency.

The strike came in revenge for the killing of prominent Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

