Ukrainian Airlines flight with 180 aboard crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian Airlines flight carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA.

The plane, a Boeing 737, crashed due to technical difficulties, ISNA reported citing CNN.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

