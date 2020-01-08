Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine confirms all killed on board plane crashed in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kiev
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:11 IST
Ukraine confirms all killed on board plane crashed in Iran

Kiev, Jan 8 (AFP) All passengers and crew on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members are dead," he wrote on Facebook of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, which was bound for Kiev.

"Our embassy is verifying information on the circumstances of the tragedy and the lists of the dead," he said. "My condolences to the families of passengers and crew members." A senior official in the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Vassyl Kyrylych, told AFP that "168 people were on board according to a preliminary estimate."

Flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev was scheduled to arrive at 8:00 am on Wednesday, according to the flight status still displayed on the UIA website. According to Iranian media the plane was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members when it went down in the vicinity of Parand, a city in Tehran province.

The crash was likely to have been caused by "technical difficulties", it reported, citing Ali Khashani, spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

All 176 on-board killed after Ukraine International Airlines jet crashes near Tehran airport

All least 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed when a Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran airport on Wednesday, according to Irans state media. All the 167 passengers and nine crew me...

Bharat Bandh: Banking services hit in Telangana

Banking services across Telangana were severely hit by the nationwide strike called by various trade unions protesting the central governments anti-people policies on Wednesday. However, most of the shops and business establishments were o...

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

After years of reconnaissance, Chinas retail king Alibaba is finally making its move on Europe. It is undercutting Amazon sellers fees to attract vendors but has had mixed results, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. A flo...

Tepid impact of trade union strike in Karnataka

The nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions in protest against the centres anti- people policies had no effect on normal life in the city and other parts of Karnataka, with most of the vehicles including government buses plying on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020