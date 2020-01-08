Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Urge Iran not to repeat these reckless attacks': UK condemns strikes on US bases in Iraq

The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attacks on two US-led coalition military bases in Iraq and called on Tehran to not repeat such "reckless and dangerous" attacks and ensure there is de-escalation of tensions in the region soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:22 IST
'Urge Iran not to repeat these reckless attacks': UK condemns strikes on US bases in Iraq
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attacks on two US-led coalition military bases in Iraq and called on Tehran to not repeat such "reckless and dangerous" attacks and ensure there is de-escalation of tensions in the region soon. "We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition including British forces. We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles. We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh (IS) and other terrorist groups," Raab added while referring to Islamic State's Arabic name. Early on Wednesday, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles on US targets in Iraq -- first at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar province and another one at Erbil, which falls in the Kurdistan region.

The strikes came hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US air raid has intensified tensions in the region. Meanwhile, Iraq has said that a total of 22 missiles targetted coalition bases, with 17 of them striking the Al-Asad airbase, including two that did not detonate. Five missiles hit the base in Erbil, the military said in a statement citing CNN.

No casualties among the Iraqi security forces were reported from the strikes. Iranian state television has claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed. The state media also said that none of the missiles were intercepted, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran has threatened to strike inside America if the US responds to the missile attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi Kurdish leaders call for region to be kept out of rivalries -statement

The leaders of Iraqs semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region said on Wednesday that the support of a U.S.-led military coalition in fighting Islamic State militants was vital and urged its member states not to allow the groups revival.The regional...

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding to replenish water levels

There is a high likelihood that Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding this evening in order to replenish water resources for its pumped storage schemes and to minimize the use of diesel at its open-cycle gas turbines.This comes after E...

Lufthansa says halts overflying Iran and Iraq

German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it would not overfly Iran and Iraq until further notice after Tehran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq.We are no longer overflying Iran and Iraq until further notice, a Lufthansa spokesman t...

HC directs CBI to either complete its probe into bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana or its director be present in court on Feb 10.

HC directs CBI to either complete its probe into bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana or its director be present in court on Feb 10....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020