'Urge Iran not to repeat these reckless attacks': UK condemns strikes on US bases in Iraq

The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attacks on two US-led coalition military bases in Iraq and called on Tehran to not repeat such "reckless and dangerous" attacks and ensure there is de-escalation of tensions in the region soon. "We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition including British forces. We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles. We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh (IS) and other terrorist groups," Raab added while referring to Islamic State's Arabic name. Early on Wednesday, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles on US targets in Iraq -- first at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar province and another one at Erbil, which falls in the Kurdistan region.

The strikes came hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US air raid has intensified tensions in the region. Meanwhile, Iraq has said that a total of 22 missiles targetted coalition bases, with 17 of them striking the Al-Asad airbase, including two that did not detonate. Five missiles hit the base in Erbil, the military said in a statement citing CNN.

No casualties among the Iraqi security forces were reported from the strikes. Iranian state television has claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed. The state media also said that none of the missiles were intercepted, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran has threatened to strike inside America if the US responds to the missile attacks. (ANI)

