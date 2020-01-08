Left Menu
Air France says suspends flying through Iran and Iraq airspace

Air France says suspends flying through Iran and Iraq airspace

Paris, Jan 8 (AFP) Air France said on Wednesday it has suspended until further notice flying through Iranian and Iraqi airspace after Iran fired ballistic missiles against bases housing US troops in Iraq.

"As a precautionary measure and following news of air strikes underway, Air France has decided to suspend until further notice all flights through Iranian and Iraqi airspace," an Air France spokesman told AFP. (AFP) SCY

