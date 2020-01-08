Iran finds black boxes from crashed plane: aviation authority

Iranian search and rescue teams have found the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner that crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, the country's civil aviation authority said.

"The two black boxes of the Ukranian 737 airplane that crashed this morning have been found," said the authority's spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

