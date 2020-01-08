Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:07 IST
Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@carlosghosn)

The Turkish operator of private jets that ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn used to escape Japan said on Wednesday it met with the Japanese ambassador to Turkey and offered to collaborate with the authorities in that country over the incident. Ghosn became an international fugitive last week after he revealed he had fled to Lebanon, via Istanbul, to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

"The company met with the Japanese ambassador in Ankara to offer to collaborate with the authorities," said a spokesperson for Turkey-based MNG Jet, which has said it was unaware Ghosn flew on its jets from Osaka. MNG has filed a criminal complaint saying one of its employees falsified documents to facilitate the escape.

Separately, a Turkish police source told Reuters Ghosn transferred between planes that were 25 meters apart on the tarmac at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, which was closed to commercial flights last year. CCTV footage released by state-run Anadolu news agency showed a figure crossing the tarmac towards a jet.

Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into Ghosn's transit through Istanbul and detained five people including four pilots. Japanese authorities did not demand legal cooperation from Turkey, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Saturday.

Ghosn, who was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018, faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East. He told a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday that the charges against him were baseless. "I am here to clear my name. These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Economic situation "bad", 5% growth estimate 'imaginary':Sinha

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday questioned estimation that the economy will grow at 5 percent in 2019-20, saying the figure is imaginary and raised doubt about the Modi governments capability of tackling economic i...

Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in US death rate

New York, Jan 8 AP Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the US cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumour treatments. The overall cancer death rate has been falling about 1.5 per cen...

Deepika becomes focus of national attention with JNU visit, bouquets and calls for boycott too

Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention, earning bouquets but also brickbats as various people, ...

Steel players hail govt's decision to open coal sector

Indian steel industry on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to promulgate an ordinance to open up coal mining in the country to non-coal companies. In a statement, apex steel industry body Indian Steel Association ISA said it hails...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020