Nepal government deports 122 Chinese nationals arrested for cyber crime

  Kathmandu
  Updated: 08-01-2020 19:48 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 19:19 IST
Nepal government deports 122 Chinese nationals arrested for cyber crime
Representative image

The Nepal government on Wednesday deported the 122 Chinese nationals detained last month for alleged cross border cyber crimes and criminal activities from different parts of the capital city. The Chinese nationals were arrested on December 23 on suspicion of using social media to swindle money from the rich, single and divorced Chinese women, running an illegal online gambling racket, operating the Ponzi scheme and blackmailing the Chinese by hacking their private information from phones and computers.

On Sunday, the Kathmandu District Court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on the Chinese nationals for their 'indecent behavior' and ordered their release. "They have been deported to their homeland on Wednesday evening," said officials at the Department of Immigration.

Baikuntha Raj Regmi, an officer of the Immigration department, said the work relating to the verification of all the Chinese nationals travel documents and imposition of the fine were completed on Tuesday. This is the first time such a large number of foreigners from the same country are being deported together.

China had sent two aircraft to Kathmandu on Wednesday to take back the Chinese nationals. "Two aircraft along with Chinese security personnel arrived in Kathmandu to take them back," one official said.

Of those being deported, 80 were deported in one plane while the remaining 42 were deported through the other.

