Libyan commander Haftar meeting Italian PM - Italian government source

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar was on Wednesday meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome, an Italian government source said, amid calls for a ceasefire between Haftar's eastern militia and the internationally recognized government.

The source gave no details of the meeting in Conte's office in Rome.

