Ghosn ready to help Lebanon if asked
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he was ready to use his expertise if asked to help Lebanon, which is reeling from a deep economic and financial crisis. Speaking at a Beirut news conference, Ghosn said he had no political aspirations "but if it is asked of me to use my experience to serve the country, I am ready".
"But not as a politician. I do not want a post."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlos Ghosn
- Lebanon
- Nissan
- Beirut
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statement
Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold press conference on Jan. 8 -lawyer
Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally'