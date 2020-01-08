Left Menu
Ghosn: If French prosecutors want to talk, I'm ready

  Reuters
  • |
  Tokyo
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:52 IST
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday that if France's legal authorities wanted to speak to him about an investigation into alleged financial misconduct in France, he was willing to talk to them.

Asked at a news conference in Lebanon that he was seeking from the French authorities, he said: "Nothing." He said though that he expected that the presumption of innocence would be respected in France.

Ghosn, who arrived in Lebanon after fleeing prosecution in Japan late last month, has denied any financial misconduct.

