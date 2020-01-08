Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How the Iran plane crash ranks among disasters claiming Canadian lives

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:16 IST
FACTBOX-How the Iran plane crash ranks among disasters claiming Canadian lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Ukrainian airliner crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing 63 Canadians. It was one of the biggest, single death tolls involving Canadian citizens in recent times. Following is a list of the most serious disasters than have killed at least 30 Canadians since 1979:

June 23, 1985 - 268 Canadians died when a bomb exploded on board an Air India flight over the Atlantic Ocean. The plane had been en route from Montreal to London. Feb 15, 1982 - 67 Canadians died when the Ocean Ranger, a floating oil rig, sank off the coast of Newfoundland.

Jan 8, 2020 - 63 Canadians died in the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran. Jan 12, 2010 - 58 Canadians died when a massive earthquake hit Haiti.

Dec 31, 1979 - 48 Canadians died when fire ripped through a community hall in the northern Quebec town of Chapais. July 6, 2013 - 47 Canadians died in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic after a train with oil tankers derailed and exploded.

Oct 13, 1997 - 44 Canadians, all of them senior citizens, died when their bus crashed into a ravine near Baie-St-Paul in Quebec after the brakes failed. Jan 23, 2014 - 32 Canadians died when fire destroyed a nursing home in L'Isle Verte, Quebec.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...

Hundreds join candle march in walled city

Hundreds of people sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Wednesday with candles and posters to protest against the amended citizenship law, NRC and the National Population Register. Residents, mostly from all parts of Old Delhi -- Lal...

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

London, Jan 8 AFP Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday. We intend to step back as senior membe...

UPDATE 1-UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from being senior royals

Britains Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday that he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britains royal family and work to become financially independent. We now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020