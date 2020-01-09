Sri Lankan foreign minister arrives in Delhi for two-day visit

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to India. He is set to hold several meeting including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He will also hold meetings with Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar. This is his first visit after taking office as the foreign minister

Gunawardena is also scheduled to visit Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. He will emplane for Sri Lanka on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

