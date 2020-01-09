Talks over Prince Harry, Meghan's future 'complicated': palace
Discussions over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's shock move to step back as senior members of the royal family are at an "early stage" and involve "complicated issues", Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," a spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth II said in a royal communications statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harry
- Meghan
- London
- Elizabeth II
- Buckingham Palace
